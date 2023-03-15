The 2023 cherry blossom season has officially begun in Tokyo

This is it: the 2023 cherry blossom season has arrived in Tokyo, tying the 2020 and 2021 records for the earliest blooming season. Tokyo's cherry blossom forecast relies on the blooming schedule of the Somei Yoshino cherry trees, the most prevalent variety among hundreds of sakura species. The Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda houses the city’s official sample tree, which acts as a gauge not only for the forecast but also for the official onset of the sakura season.

On March 14, the esteemed tree had 11 blossoms, prompting officials to announce the commencement of the cherry blossom season for 2023. This year's announcement arrived 10 days earlier than the usual time frame.

Photo: Torsakarin/Dreamstime Meguro River Sakura Festival

The early blooming time isn't the only exciting thing about this year's cherry blossoms season. 2023 marks the first time in four years that Tokyo parks are allowing hanami picnics, as the government moves to further ease its Covid-19 safety guidelines. This year will also see the return of big cherry blossom events like the Meguro River Sakura Festival, which was cancelled the last three years.



Tokyo’s cherry blossoms are forecasted to peak around March 22, which is when Kyoto and Osaka are expecting to see their first few cherry blossoms of the year. See our guide on the best cherry blossom spots around Japan for predicted flowering dates in other prefectures.

Photo: Navapon Plodprong/Dreamstime | Sakura at Chidorigafuchi Moat

If you’re raring to get the best views of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, we’ve got a handy list of the top sakura spots in the city. Also, here’s a list of cherry blossom festivals and events in Tokyo that you should not miss.

More from Time Out

You can now choose whether to wear a mask indoors and on public transport in Japan

See 4,000 cherry blossoms lit up at Niigata's Takada Castle this spring

Roppongi Art Night to return in May 2023 as a weekend arts festival

Kanto's largest tulip festival has 550,000 blooms – and it's near Tokyo

See a million nemophila flowers blooming at Osaka Maishima Seaside Park this spring

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.