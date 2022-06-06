McDonald’s Japan is releasing a Calpis milkshake

The Calpis McShake will be available from June 8 to early July

Fancy kakigori (Japanese shaved ice dessert) may be the go-to dessert to cool down in the summer, but fast food chains are also getting in on the trend by offering new icy refreshments to help you beat the heat. McDonald’s in Japan, in particular, is bringing back its popular Calpis milkshake, which was introduced four years ago.

From Wednesday June 8 until early July, you can pick up a Calpis McShake at McDonald’s nationwide. This will be a much creamier version of the original Calpis drink as the milkshake is made with a concentrated Calpis syrup. The special cup, on the other hand, features the familiar blue and polka dot design elements found on all Calpis packaging.

A small Calpis McShake goes for ¥130 while a medium-sized cup is ¥200.

