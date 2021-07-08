Miyashita Park is offering two special ramen bowls to honour Hachiko on Ramen Day

The dishes celebrating Shibuya's favourite pup will be available at Shibuya Yokocho in Miyashita Park only on July 11

Hachiko is undoubtedly the most recognisable symbol of Shibuya – the loyal pup was known for waiting outside Shibuya Station every day for his master to return. Hachiko’s commemorative statue there has become a must-see spot for visitors passing through Shibuya, but now the patient pup is set to be immortalised in a more delicious way.

As another ode to the Akita-inu, Shibuya ward will be offering two special ramen dishes on Sunday July 11, also known as Ramen Day. The ramen will be available at the Shibuya Yokocho food alley at Miyashita Park and you can choose from two different types: a chicken-based bowl (¥989) and a special vegan ramen (¥879).

Photo: Shibuya City Tourism Association

The inspiration for the meaty Hachiko Ramen came from the leftover pieces of chicken that people would feed Hachiko as he patiently waited at Shibuya Station. That’s why you’ll find a tempting skewer of yakitori placed on top of the ramen, which also features a rich broth made from chicken sourced from Akita – Hachiko's hometown.

Photo: Shibuya City Tourism Association

The Hachiko Vegan Ramen is equally tempting, and caters to both vegan and gluten-free eaters as it’s served with vegetables and gluten-free noodles. The broth is made from a mix of shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, onions and bamboo shoots and is topped with more veggies for a colourful finish.

Photo: Shibuya City Tourism Association

Both ramen bowls will be only available for one day on July 11, so best mark your calendars. It’s not clear which restaurants in Shibuya Yokocho are offering the ramen, but we’re betting there’ll be queues, so keep an eye out.

