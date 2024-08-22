Mt Fuji photo block at Kawaguchiko Lawson store has been removed

Earlier this year, a Lawson convenience store in Kawaguchiko became the focus of a debate on overtourism when town officials installed a 20-metre-wide photo barrier opposite the store. The Lawson saw an overwhelming mass of visitors on a daily basis trying to get a snapshot of its modern blue facade against the natural splendour of Japan’s tallest peak, Mt Fuji. This unfortunately led to an uncontrollable crowd of people littering, obstructing pedestrian pathways and even parking illegally just to score some aesthetic shots.

On August 15, however, the screen was temporarily removed due to safety concerns surrounding the approaching Typhoon Ampil. Since the screen's absence, the number of tourists at the site has remained low, leading officials to delay its reinstallation.

According to The Mainichi, a town official commented that while the decline in visitors is promising, the screen will be reinstated if disruptive behaviours resurface.

The screen, initially installed in May, was upgraded in July to a sturdier brown material after the original black cover was found to be easily damaged. As of August 20, some tourists were still seen taking photos near the clinic, though the crowds were notably smaller than before. Local authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely.

