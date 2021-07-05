Japan's beloved milky soft drink Calpis is now available as a frappe at FamilyMart

FamilyMart’s new Calpis frappe is even milkier than the original drink – now selling for a limited time

We’ve seen many chains releasing special summery drinks recently, including the 47 new frappuccinos from Starbucks and a peach-flavoured Pikachu milkshake from McDonalds. Now, after the success of its Godiva chocolate frappe in spring, FamilyMart is jumping on the bandwagon too. The convenience store chain has an all new frappe flavour featuring Japan’s beloved milky soft drink, Calpis.

Photo: Family Mart

You’ll find Calpis frappes (¥298) in FamilyMart freezers now – and they taste like a much creamier version of the original drink. Grab one from the freezer and pop it into the coffee and frappe machine at the front of the store. Hit the frappe button, which will put milk into the mixture. Take it out of the machine and mix it around until the drink has a slushie-like consistency, then enjoy.

You can find this drink nationwide but it’s only around for a limited time.

