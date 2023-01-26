Naked is lighting up Chichibu in Saitama with matsuri festival installations

Tokyo-based digital art collective Naked Inc has wowed us with its projection mapping projects over the years, with everything from magical dining experiences and digital fireworks to lighting up famous landmarks. It’s even scheduled to open its first permanent digital art exhibit in Tokyo this year. But before that, Naked Inc is lighting up Chichibu in Saitama prefecture with a matsuri festival-themed installation this winter.

Chichibu is around 80 minutes by train from Ikeburuo Station and famous for its traditional festivals. The Naked Yoru Sanpo night walk will celebrate this with iridescent lights, projection mapping and immersive displays around the city on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from January 27 to February 19 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

The main part of the event is the Chichibu Winter Festival projection mapping at the Chichibu Festival Hall, a museum that celebrates the city's famous festivals. Naked is creating an immersive matsuri experience with realistic images and sounds that are inspired by the Chichibu night festival, which takes place in early December. You can buy your ticket for ¥500 at the Chichibu Jibasan Shoten local produce shop next to Chichibu Station. This is also the place to pick up a Naked Hanamikuji (¥500) – an omikuji fortune slip in the form of a flower.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

Another thing to look out for in the Chichibu Festival Hall is the Tsukubai installation, which is inspired by the ritual of cleansing your hands before entering a tea ceremony room. You’ll see a flower blooming on your palms.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

You can also participate in the immersive night walk by renting a paper lantern (¥500) to carry around. They're available at Chichibu Jibasan Shoten and Seibu Chichibu Ekimae Onsen Matsuri no Yu near Seibu Chichibu Station.

Photo: Naked, Inc. Chichibu Shrine

Make sure to take a stroll by Chichibu Shrine, which is part of the Naked Yoru Sanpo night walk as well. It will be illuminated with colourful lights and have music during this time.

What's more, visitors can also receive discounts at participating restaurants along Banba-dori street in the centre of Chichibu and at the Matsuri no Yu hot spring by Seibu Chichibu Station throughout the event.

There are set tickets available for Naked Yoru Sanpo, too. Entry to the Chichibu Festival Museum including paper lantern rental is ¥800 and the same set with the addition of a Naked Hanamikuji fortune slip is ¥1,200. Otherwise, it's free to walk around the outdoor installations. To find out more about Naked Yoru Sanpo, check the website.

