You can now camp out at these desert islands in Japan – with equipment provided

Tokyo can be described as many things, but ‘secluded’ isn’t one of them. Try as best you might but you’ll never be far away from another person, whether you’re walking through a park (especially during spring blossom season) or grabbing something to eat. So what better way to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life than by retreating to a desert island?

Photo: Mujinto Project Five of the desert islands available for overnight stays

With Mujinto Project you can do just that by arranging overnight stays on some of Japan’s most remote islands. Right now, you can camp out at one of six such locations in Nagasaki, Okayama and Wakayama prefectures. These uninhabited islands are completely devoid of buildings, so you’re guaranteed to be the only ones staying.

Photo: Mujinto Project

If you’re envisioning a fraught experience akin to something out of 'Robinson Crusoe', rest assured that these desert island trips are far more relaxing – and shorter (one or two night stays are possible). Each plan comes with essentials like tents, sleeping bags, cooking equipment and portable toilets. You can also add on extras like beds and chairs. Just remember to bring food and water (you’ll be too far away from the nearest convenience store).

Photo: Mujinto Project

Once you’ve reserved your island, you just need to make your way to the designated harbour. The staff will give you a safety briefing, provide you with all the necessary equipment, and then whisk you off to your desert island by boat. They’ll also come back to pick you up at the end of your stay.

Photo: Mujinto Project

Packages start from ¥19,800 per person per night. True solitude, though, is not possible as you need a minimum of four people to make a booking. However, it’s perfect for a secluded break with your closest friends. Alternatively, some islands can host up to 30 people if you want to arrange a bigger gathering.

To find out more about the islands and to make a booking, visit the website.

