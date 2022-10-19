Chef-owner René Redzepi is bringing 95 members of his entourage to Japan for a ten-week stint at Kyoto’s Ace Hotel

Copenhagen’s three-Michelin-star restaurant Noma is heading to Kyoto next spring for a ten-week-long pop-up at the Ace Hotel Kyoto. Helmed by chef-owner René Redzepi, Noma is coveted for its modern Scandinavian fare that centres on sustainable, locally-sourced ingredients. It was ranked first in the 2021 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Redzepi is sparing no effort for this upcoming residence in Kyoto, which has been in the making for over two years. In addition to the staff members that have been on ground since late spring, Redezepi is set to bring his entire staff and their families – 95 people in total – to Japan after closing Noma Copenhagen on February 18 2023. This is not Noma’s first time in Japan. In early 2015, the restaurant partnered with the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo for a two-month pop-up that featured a tasting menu for ¥39,000 a head.

Photo: Ace Hotel Kyoto

Noma Kyoto will run from March 15 to May 20 2023, offering lunch and dinner services from Wednesday through Saturday each week. According to the restaurant, the menu and concept of Noma Kyoto will explore the roots of Western tasting menus and highlight local produce that is harvested during cherry blossom season.

Bookings for two or four people will open at 9pm JST on November 7 to subscribers of Noma’s newsletter. But those who are lucky enough to get seats at one of the communal tables should be prepared to pay an arm and a leg for the experience.

The entire meal comes with a fixed price of roughly ¥125,000 (€775 plus 10 percent service charge) per person, which includes a beverage pairing and tea or coffee. Ace Hotel Kyoto will be releasing accommodation packages for stays of two nights or longer in the hotel which includes a lunch or dinner at Noma Kyoto.

Learn more about Noma Kyoto here.

