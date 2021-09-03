McDonald’s Japan now offers Uji matcha frappe at its McCafé outlets

You can now get a special frappe made with Uji matcha from Kyoto as well as black sugar syrup and jelly

Tokyo may have an endless list of fancy teahouses and cafés serving classic beverages like premium gyokuro and matcha, but you can also get your green tea fix at budget-friendly spots like McDonald’s. McCafé by Barista, an off-shoot of McDonald’s serving café-standard food and drinks, is now offering a new kuromitsu Uji matcha frappe until mid-October. Along with the new drink, McCafé has also added the regular Uji matcha frappe to its permanent menu so you can order it whenever you get that matcha craving.

The new kuromitsu Uji matcha frappe blends rich matcha from Uji, Kyoto with sweet kuromitsu syrup made from Okinawan black sugar. For added texture, the frappe also includes jelly cubes made from kuromitsu. The drink is then topped with whipped cream drizzled in even more black sugar syrup. A medium-sized frappe goes for ¥490 while the large one costs ¥560.

While the kuromitsu Uji matcha frappe will only be around until mid-October, you can order the regular Uji matcha frappe anytime. A medium Uji matcha frappe will set you back ¥440, or ¥490 for a large.

