Papabubble Aoyama turns into a chocolate mint specialty shop for the summer

Japan goes into a chocolate mint craze every summer and you’ll find this seasonal flavour in almost everything from snacks, desserts, ice cream and beer to even inedible products like wet wipes. Barcelona-born sweets shop Papabubble, known for its colourful hand-crafted candies which are made fresh at the front of the shop, is joining the trend by transforming its Aoyama outlet into a chocolate mint speciality store until August 31.

For this occasion, you won’t find its usual line-up of fruit-flavoured candies here. Everything in store will feature the flavour of refreshing mint, just in time to help us cool down from the impending summer heat.

The shop offers a whopping 44 kinds of chocolate mint-flavoured sweets. Papabubble’s signature peppermint and cocoa candy (from ¥640) in particular, now comes in four different mint strengths, ranging from mild to extremely refreshing.

There will also be five varieties of chocolate marshmallows (from ¥280), which are created with the help of local chocolate mint influencers. They come in lavender, pineapple, pepper, sakura, muscat grape and bergamot flavours.

Looking for something more chocolatey? The chocolate mint rocky road (from ¥430) will surely satisfy your craving. It’s available in peppermint, bergamot mint and sakura mint flavours. Each slice is packed with crunchy chocolate chips and fluffy marshmallow cubes.

The Choco-min (from ¥320), created last year as a fancy version of rocky road, makes a return. Instead of marshmallows and chocolate chips, it's packed with gummies, chocolate cubes plus an extra hit of peppermint. You can’t go wrong with the standard chocolate mint flavour, but it's worth trying the lemon, mint, pear and ginger ones too.

Many of Papabubble Aoyama’s chocolate mint creations will be available at the brand’s other shops nationwide starting June 1. However, some products will remain exclusive to the Aoyama outlet.

