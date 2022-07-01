Read over 20 years’ worth of One Piece manga for free online

Catch up on the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates with 931 One Piece chapters

While we eagerly await for the One Piece live-action adaptation to drop on Netflix, you can catch up on your reading as there are now 931 One Piece chapters available to read for free via two digital manga platforms until the end of July.

The ongoing series created by Eiichiro Oda is currently on hiatus for a couple of weeks. However, publisher Shonen Jump has released One Piece volumes 1 to 92 digitally on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and Zebrack.

The 931 chapters cover over 20 years of the One Piece saga from 1997 to 2019. The chapters will be free to read until the end of July with new One Piece chapters resuming from Monday July 25. If you subscribe to the Japanese edition of Shonen Jump, you'll also have access to the most recent ten chapters.

Unfortunately, the free manga are not available in English, but it could be a good way to practice your Japanese. To access One Piece Volumes 1 to 92, visit here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Gion Matsuri’s Yamaboko parade returns for the first time in three years

See Kengo Kuma's stunning new gallery at Comico Art Museum Yufuin in Oita

Japan’s oldest prison soon to be turned into a luxury hotel

Summer sake: the seasonal drink you never knew you needed

Invader’s Astro Boy removed from Shibuya bridge

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.