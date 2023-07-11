Starbucks Japan releases a special drinkware collection for summer

Get your hands on the latest Japan-exclusive Starbucks mugs and tumblers, perfect for enjoying iced cold drinks

Aside from the many beautiful Starbucks cafés around Japan, one of the perks of visiting a Japanese Starbucks is its range of seasonal, limited-edition merchandise. These items, which are usually available only in Japan, include collectable mugs, tumblers and sometimes even bags and stationery.

This summer, Starbucks Japan is releasing a range of cute merch inspired by summer travel. There are mugs, stainless steel tumblers, a small towel and much more. The collection is available in stores and online starting Wednesday July 12. Here’s the full list of Starbucks Japan’s latest summer merchandise:

Starbucks mini cup gift – watermelon (¥1,050)

Watermelon Beach towel (¥2,300)

Peachful Paradise whipped lid cold cup Tumbler 473ml (¥2,300)

Watermelon heat resistant double wall glass 237ml (¥2,700)

Peachful Paradise mug with lid 296ml (¥3,150)

Peaceful Paradise stainless steel To Go logo tumbler 355ml (¥3,900)

Watermelon Beach stainless bottle 591ml (¥4,650)

Watermelon beverage card (¥700)

