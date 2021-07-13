Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo is now serving afternoon tea

Starbucks is putting on the ritz with its first afternoon tea set at the Meguro roastery’s Teavana bar

This year, Starbucks is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Japan with a slew of special releases. There are 47 new Frappuccinos, one for each prefecture, as well as a collection of commemorative merchandise. Now the coffee giant has also released a new afternoon tea set at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo located by the Meguro River.

The tea set, known as the Roastery Pasticcini Flight, is exclusive to the roastery’s Teavana tea bar on the second floor. It offers a mix of sweet and savoury bites along with a pot of Teavana tea.

The tea stand is filled with nine desserts. There’s a chestnut cream puff, a pistachio, raspberry and strawberry mousse cake, a lemon meringue, a rum and raisin cake, a cheesecake, a vanilla buttercream and caramel pastry, plus two biscuits: chocolate and vanilla.

In true afternoon tea fashion, the set also includes a small selection of savoury treats and scones. Expect a mozzarella and tomato caprese sandwich, a polenta scone with honey mascarpone cream, as well as a sweet potato scone with salted fish roe mascarpone cream.

As for the tea, you have four choices. You can go for the Japanese hojicha or one of the three flavoured black teas: citrus lavender sage, pineapple Kona pop, or strawberry mint oolong.

The Roastery Pasticcini Flight is priced at ¥4,620 per person. However, it’s only available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo between 1pm and 5pm on weekdays. The tea set has gotten a lot of attention, with queues starting before 1pm. So if you’re hoping to try it out, best get there early.

For more afternoon tea offerings in Tokyo – especially those available over weekends – see our feature here.

