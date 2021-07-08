teamLab Forest Fukuoka is updating its exhibitions for the summer

Look out for seasonal digital artworks including a field of bright yellow sunflowers

Last year, digital art collective teamLab opened a new permanent museum at Boss E Zo Fukuoka called the teamLab Forest Fukuoka. The dazzling facility features two main areas – an Athletics Forest as well as a Catching and Collecting Forest – based on the concept of exploring and studying nature.

Photo: 'Animals of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives II - A Whole Year per Year' teamLab, 2019, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

What’s truly special about teamLab Forest Fukuoka is that seven out of the ten exhibits here are exclusive to this venue. What’s more, some of the artworks are even getting a brand new look later this month to reflect the changing of the seasons.

Photo: 'Flutter of Butterflies, Ephemeral Life - A Whole Year per Year' teamLab, 2020, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Starting July 17, the flutter of butterflies in the museum’s Catching and Collecting area will come in a new range of colours, which you can inspect up-close using a special app by teamLab. With the app, you can ‘capture’ specimens so that they temporarily disappear from the space before releasing them back into the wild again for other visitors to view and examine.

Meanwhile, the artwork ‘Shifting Valley, Living Creatures of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives - A Whole Year per Year’, where living things ‘eat’ each other, will feature creatures made up of bright yellow sunflowers.

Photo: 'Soft Terrain and Granular Topography - A Whole Year per Year' teamLab, 2020-, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: teamLab

The ‘Soft Terrain and Granular Topography’, on the other hand, will transform into a space filled with bright green shapes and patterns. These will be projected across the trampoline-like walls and floor following your every step.

Meanwhile in Tokyo, teamLab Planets has also unveiled two stunning new exhibits.

