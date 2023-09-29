Storytellers wanted in Ise

Written by Time Out Tokyo. Paid for by Ise Tourism Restart Committee

Written by Time Out Tokyo. Paid for by Ise Tourism Restart Committee Friday 29 September 2023

Seminar aiming to train expert ‘interpreters’ to tell the story of historic Ise to international visitors launching in October

Home to Ise Grand Shrine, one of the holiest sites in Shinto, Ise in coastal Mie prefecture has been one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations for centuries. Now, though, the way inquisitive visitors explore this historic and lively area may be about to become even more exciting – and you can help make that change happen.

The local Ise Tourism Restart Committee has just opened applications for a seminar intended to train a group of Ise interpreters, or experts in conveying the history, culture and charm of the area to travellers.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo

With this move, Ise is adopting the interpretive approach to guiding tourists that was coined in the 1980s at Yosemite National Park in California and has since become the foundation of the visitor experience at many natural and cultural sites around the world. The strength of interpretation is said to be in its ability to overcome cultural and linguistic barriers while telling visitors the full story of a place.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

During the Ise seminar, prospective interpreters will not only study the history, culture and lifestyle of the area, but learn how to effectively highlight and communicate its distinctive features in accordance with visitors’ interests. Upon completion of their training, participants may be given the opportunity to put their skills to use during model tours, and will be asked to provide feedback on the seminar.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa 鈴木水産 外宮参道店

The Ise interpreter seminar will take place in October 2023. To be considered, applicants must possess the following qualifications:

Proficiency in English and Japanese (ability to speak other languages is a plus) Communication proficiency and familiarity with a variety of social situations Knowledge of and interest in the area’s history and culture Flexibility and desire to cater to visitors’ requests and needs Desire to act as an interpreter in the Ise area after the seminar

Additionally, applicants with any of the following qualifications will receive preferential consideration:

Guide experience Interpretation or translation experience/qualification Experience of tourism-related or community development projects

Participation in the seminar is free of charge, but participants will be asked to cover their own transportation expenses.

Applications are to be made via the program’s application form. Please prepare a resume and summary of your work experience. The application deadline is October 10 (by 11.59pm). Only successful applicants will be contacted.

