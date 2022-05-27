Tokyo
Stranger Things 4
Photo: Netflix A rendering of the rift in Milan, Italy.

Stranger Things 4: is an Upside Down gateway opening in Shibuya tonight?

Cryptic Twitter post hints at a Stranger Things takeover hitting Shibuya on Friday May 27

Emma Steen
Written by
Emma Steen
Strangers, be on the lookout! The world has been upside down with global landmarks morphing into gateways to a terrifying alternate dimension. NYC's Empire State Building, Sydney's Bondi Beach and Milan's Duomo Square are just a handful of places around the globe that have been hit by the frightening phenomenon in the past 24 hours as the leadup to the drop of 'Stranger Things 4' on Netflix. And Tokyo could be next.

Ahead of its release, the show’s Twitter account posted cryptic coordinates leading to different portal locations around the world. 

While such a rift has yet to appear in Japan, Tokyo was mentioned in a post published on May 24, with coordinates pointing to Shibuya’s Hachiko Square

Be careful if you’ve got plans in Shibuya tonight – you never know what might happen after sundown. Not willing to take your chances with the Demogorgon? You might catch a glimpse of what’s to come via this YouTube livestream of Shibuya Crossing. 

Oh, and Stranger Things 4 is out now

