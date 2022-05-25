You can now pay for a fastpass for Beauty and the Beast at Tokyo Disneyland

While purchasing tickets to Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea has become easier this year, getting on the parks’ most popular rides was nearly impossible up until now. However, that’s all changing with the new reservation system Disney Premier Access.

Since the pandemic hit, the only way to gain access to the most popular rides has been through free Standby Passes available via Tokyo Disney Resort’s official app. Upon entering the park, you had to open the app, choose an attraction and pick a time to get in. However, time slots were gone quick, and queueing up was not allowed, so it was easy to miss out. Now, Standby Passes are only necessary for a number of souvenir shops and The Happy Ride with Baymax attraction at Disneyland.

Following suit with other Disney parks around the world, Tokyo Disney Resort has introduced Disney Premier Access, a new service that guarantees access to two of its most popular rides: Tokyo Disneyland’s Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast and DisneySea’s Soaring: Fantastic Flight. However, you’ll need to pay an additional ¥2,000 per person to book each ride, on top of park entry. If you don’t want to pay extra, you can also line up now for these attractions, but be warned that waiting times can easily exceed 90 minutes.

Photo: Screenshot of the Tokyo Disney Resort app

How Disney Premier Access works

Download Tokyo Disney Resort’s official app (Android/iOS) and log in. Once you’re inside the park, open the app, choose your ride and tap Disney Premier Access to begin the purchase process. You’ll be able to select a specific time, and once you get to the attraction, remember to enter through the priority entrance.

Photo: Screenshot of the Tokyo Disney Resort app

Note that a credit card is required to make the purchase. If you don’t own a smartphone or a credit card, you can obtain Disney Premier Access at Tokyo Disneyland’s Main Street House and DisneySea’s Guest Relations.

For more information, see Tokyo Disney Resort’s guide to Disney Premier Access.

