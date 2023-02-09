Mask-wearing to be optional on Japanese airlines from this May

A change in Covid-19 guidelines from May 8 means wearing a mask will be your personal choice

Some big changes are coming this spring with the reclassification of Covid-19. On May 8, the coronavirus will be downgraded to the same level as the seasonal flu, which means prevention measures such as mask-wearing will be lifted. This hasn’t gone unnoticed by Japanese airlines.

According to The Japan Times, wearing a mask will be the personal choice of the passenger on Japanese airlines from May 8. This includes flights operated by All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.

The decision was made by the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan, which sets safety measures for its 19 member airlines. Its current guideline is that airline passengers should wear masks at all times. But, in line with the reclassification of Covid-19, the association has announced that onboard mask-wearing will be optional from May 8.

To find out what else will change when Covid-19 is downgraded in Japan on May 8, check our article here.

