Totoro and Catbus cookies
Photo: Kaila Imada

You can now get Totoro and Catbus cookies in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

The Studio Ghibli cookies and cakes are on sale for a limited time at Shiro Hige's Cream Puff Factory near Shimokitazawa

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some interesting chocolate dishes have been popping up around Tokyo, including everything from ramen to chocolate-filled dim sum. KitKat has even released special bear-shaped chocolates printed with romantic messages for the holiday. If you’re looking for even more sweets, you can now find adorable cookies and cakes inspired by characters from the iconic Studio Ghibli film ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ at Shiro Hige’s Cream Puff Factory

Catbus Totoro cookies
Photo: Kaila Imada

The bakery is best known for its Totoro-shaped cream puffs, but during holidays it releases limited-edition sweets like cookies and cakes. For this Valentine's Day, you can pick up a cute Catbus sandwich cookie (¥800), a chocolate sweets set (¥1,100) and mini Valentine's Totoro cakes (¥1,000 each).

Catbus cookies
Photo: Kaila Imada

The chocolate butter Catbus cookie has a chocolate ganache filling and comes in an adorable bag with images of Catbus and the film’s four-year-old protagonist, Mei.  

Catbus Totoro cookies
Photo: Kaila Imada

There’s also the chocolate sweet set – an ideal gift for any Ghibli fan. It comes with two Totoro chocolate cookies, a mushroom-shaped cookie and a cocoa-flavoured madeleine cake. Both the Catbus cookie and sweet set are available until Tuesday February 14. 

If cookies aren’t for you, try the mini Totoro cakes that come in either chocolate or caramel flavour and are topped with a mini Totoro cream puff with custard filling. These cakes are only available from Saturday February 11 to Tuesday February 14, so it’s a good idea to call the bakery to reserve one.

For more information on these Valentine’s sweets, visit the website.

