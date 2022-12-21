Survey: tell us what you think of Akita prefecture as a travel destination

[title]
An island nation in East Asia, Japan is made up of four major islands and divided into 47 prefectures. Each of these prefectures has its own unique appeal, traditions and cultural identity.
On this occasion, we would like to hear your thoughts about one of Japan’s largest prefectures, Akita: how much you know about this beautiful region and whether you’ve considered travelling there for a holiday.
It’s just a quick survey that should only take about a minute. We appreciate your time and insight. Thank you.
