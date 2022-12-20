This former bank in Kabutocho is now a stylish foodie hangout

Kabutocho in Nihonbashi is known as Tokyo’s business district, but the area has undergone a transformation in recent years to become a cool neighbourhood with hip new cafés, restaurants, bars and shops. Now there’s a new lifestyle complex here produced by renowned pastry chef Keisuke Oyama, the man who’s also behind Kayabacho’s Patisserie Ease.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 外観

The new complex is called Bank Kabutocho and is housed in a former bank building. The interior is rather simple with concrete walls and ceilings, but the addition of wooden tables, chairs, counters and flooring gives it a homely feel.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima ベーカリー バンク「クロワッサン」

On the first floor, you’ll find Bakery Bank serving unforgettable buttery croissants, which are the same as the ones offered at Patisserie Ease.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima ビストロ イェン：メニュー例

The sourdough with raisins and cranberries is also a popular choice. Bakery Bank also plans to add more baked goods in the future, including a red wine flavoured bread and another inspired by nikujaga (meat and potato stew).

画像提供：株式会社イートクリエーター ビストロ イェン

If you’re looking for a proper sit down meal, Bistro Yen has you covered with its mixture of Spanish, French and Italian cuisine. Take a seat at the counter and you can watch the chefs prepare your food in the open kitchen.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima ビストロ イェン：メニュー例

The butternut soup at Bistro Yen is definitely one to try; it's made with sauteed bananas, topped with coconut flavoured foam and roasted almonds. We also recommend the smoked mackerel with grilled mandarin orange, which is a combination of sweet, smokey and sour flavours that pair surprisingly well.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima コーヒー バー アンド ショップ コイン

Head down to the basement floor to unwind at Coffeebar & Shop Coin, which is run by barista and sommelier Aya Ihara, who’s previously worked at Bricolage Bread & Co. It offers premium drip coffee made in collaboration with Masashi Oda from Raw Sugar Roast, which was recently voted as Japan’s best roastery by Typica Guide. If you’re here in the evening and want to avoid the caffeine, go for a craft gin, beer or wine instead.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima コーヒー バー アンド ショップ コイン

What's more, the plates and decorations at Coffeebar & Shop Coin can all be purchased to take home.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima フラワーズ フェテ

On the same floor is dry flower shop Fete, selling aromatic bouquets, potpourri and original aromatic diffusers. There’s also a ‘lab’ where it plans to hold workshops in the future.

Visit the Bank website for more information.

