There's a giant portrait of Ed Sheeran made from carnations at Tokyo Tower

This floral artwork to celebrate the release of Ed Sheeran's new album is on display at Tokyo Tower until May 17

If you’re planning a trip to Tokyo Tower to see the iconic structure and enjoy the view from the top, then keep an eye out for a huge floral display of Ed Sheeran. To celebrate the release of the English singer-songwriter’s latest album, a portrait of Sheeran made from colourful carnation petals is being displayed at the base of the tower until Wednesday May 17.

Photo: Genya Aoki

The 25sqm portrait at the foot of Tokyo Tower is created with six different colours of carnations and can also be seen from the main deck observatory at 150 metres above ground. It was installed in collaboration with Warner Music Japan and Japanese flower display company Infiorata Associates to mark the release of Sheeran’s ‘Subtract’ album, which came out in early May.

Photo: Genya Aoki

In addition to the floral portrait, music videos and a special message recorded by Sheeran will be playing on a large screen at the tower's second floor main deck until Sunday May 28. Visitors who join the Tokyo Tower Top Deck Tour will also receive a limited-edition Sheeran postcard during their visit.

Photo: Genya Aoki

For more information, visit the website.

