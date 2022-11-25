Team Japan: Samurai Blue’s top moments at Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 so far

Joyous celebrations in Tokyo after Japan’s win over Germany, plus praise for Japan supporters in Qatar

Japanese fans during the World Cup 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov 23

Japan’s stunning 2-1 victory over Germany in the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Wednesday November 23 sparked wild celebrations around the country and thrust the players into the spotlight. It also highlighted the brilliant work done by Japan supporters and players in cleaning up the stadium after the match.

Germany have won the World Cup four times and are ranked 11th in the world. Japan, on the other hand, have never been further than the last-16 and are ranked 24th. So it was no surprise that Germany took the lead in the Group E match through a 33th-minute Ilkay Gundogan penalty.

What happened next, though, shocked the world. Ritsu Doan equalised in the 75th-minute before Takuma Asano’s powerful strike in the 83rd minute sparked wild celebrations. Japan held on for a famous victory and more scenes of jubilation were seen on the pitch and in the stands.

The most organized celebrating in Tokyo after Japan beat Germany.



Fans rush Shibuya Crossing but responsibly return to sidewalks when cars have to drive. pic.twitter.com/bkAKS59CK0 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 23, 2022

But it wasn’t just in Doha where supporters were celebrating wildly. Fans in Tokyo spilled out onto Shibuya Scramble Crossing to celebrate the momentous win.

Japan fans cleaning up their mess before leaving the stadium 👏 pic.twitter.com/sKUXUsjMFk — GOAL (@goal) November 23, 2022

The outpouring of emotion was fantastic to see, both in Tokyo and Doha. But the supporters in Qatar earned even more praise by taking the time to clean up after themselves in Khalifa International Stadium.

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.



Domo Arigato.👏🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

Japan’s players also did a spot of cleaning, leaving their changing room looking pristine after the match, something that earned praise from Fifa.

Next up for Japan in the World Cup is Costa Rica at 7pm on Sunday, November 27. If Japan wins and Germany loses to Spain, then Japan will qualify for the next round.

Looking for a place to watch the game? Check out our guide to the bars and venues showing the World Cup.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

You can now get Dr Martens shoes and bag with Hokusai's iconic Japanese prints

Netflix is making a series about Kyoto geisha directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

This cool new glampsite in Zushi with sea views is just 90 minutes from Tokyo

Michelin awards Tokyo restaurants a total of 263 stars for 2023

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.