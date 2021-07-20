The 1200-year-old Toji Temple in Kyoto is getting a teamLab exhibition

This will be one of teamLab’s most atmospheric exhibitions, set in a heritage Buddhist temple in Kyoto

See Kyoto’s historical Toji Temple in a whole new light through this new teamLab exhibition opening in August. The temple, which is listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site, was built roughly 1,200 years ago. It’s considered to be Japan’s first temple dedicated to esoteric Buddhism.

Photo: 'Reversible Rotation in Toji Kondo' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

The exhibition will run from August 8 to September 19. The temple grounds are so vast that there’s room for eight digital artworks. Since these are outdoor installations, the exhibition will take place after dark. During this period, the appearance of national treasures like the Toji Kondo (Main Hall) will be transformed without physically manipulating the structure itself.

Photo: 'Proliferating Immense Life in Toji Kodo' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Some of the installations, like the ‘Proliferating Immense Life in Toji Kodo’, are immersive and will change when you interact with them. At the aforementioned exhibit, flower petals will fall and scatter when you touch them, making every instance of the artwork unique.

Photo: 'Floating Resonating Lamps in the Hyotan Pond' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Installation, Murano Glass, LED, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Perhaps the most stunning installation of all is the ‘Floating Resonating Lamps in the Hyotan Pond’, where you can also see the temple’s stunning five-storied pagoda. The wooden structure, the tallest of its kind in Japan, is the only surviving remnant of the ancient capital from the Heiankyo period (794-1185).

Photo: 'Autonomous Resonating Life and Resonating Giant Cedar Forest' teamLab, 2017, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

General admission will set you back ¥1,600 on weekdays and ¥2,200 on weekends and public holidays. Entry for junior high school students and younger costs ¥600 on weekdays and ¥800 on weekends and public holidays. You can book your tickets via teamLab’s website or through Lawson Ticket.

