Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
teamLab Kyoto
Photo: 'Floating Resonating Lamps in the Hyotan Pond' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Installation, Murano Glass, LED, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

The 1200-year-old Toji Temple in Kyoto is getting a teamLab exhibition

This will be one of teamLab’s most atmospheric exhibitions, set in a heritage Buddhist temple in Kyoto

By
Emma Steen
Advertising

See Kyoto’s historical Toji Temple in a whole new light through this new teamLab exhibition opening in August. The temple, which is listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site, was built roughly 1,200 years ago. It’s considered to be Japan’s first temple dedicated to esoteric Buddhism. 

teamLab Kyoto
Photo: 'Reversible Rotation in Toji Kondo' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

The exhibition will run from August 8 to September 19. The temple grounds are so vast that there’s room for eight digital artworks. Since these are outdoor installations, the exhibition will take place after dark. During this period, the appearance of national treasures like the Toji Kondo (Main Hall) will be transformed without physically manipulating the structure itself. 

teamLab Kyoto
Photo: 'Proliferating Immense Life in Toji Kodo' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Some of the installations, like the ‘Proliferating Immense Life in Toji Kodo’, are immersive and will change when you interact with them. At the aforementioned exhibit, flower petals will fall and scatter when you touch them, making every instance of the artwork unique.  

teamLab Kyoto
Photo: 'Floating Resonating Lamps in the Hyotan Pond' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Installation, Murano Glass, LED, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Perhaps the most stunning installation of all is the ‘Floating Resonating Lamps in the Hyotan Pond’, where you can also see the temple’s stunning five-storied pagoda. The wooden structure, the tallest of its kind in Japan, is the only surviving remnant of the ancient capital from the Heiankyo period (794-1185). 

teamLab Kyoto
Photo: 'Autonomous Resonating Life and Resonating Giant Cedar Forest' teamLab, 2017, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

General admission will set you back ¥1,600 on weekdays and ¥2,200 on weekends and public holidays. Entry for junior high school students and younger costs ¥600 on weekdays and ¥800 on weekends and public holidays. You can book your tickets via teamLab’s website or through Lawson Ticket

More from Time Out

Japanese anime Belle receives a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Watch: ‘Kiyo in Kyoto’ is an anime about modern day geisha

Mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka to remain open through September

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics online for free

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.