Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus

This indulgent, festive bus tour will take you through the Shibuya, Omotesando and Roppongi illuminations

Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time.

Photo: Upstar

But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination tour on a red London double-decker bus, taking you through some of Tokyo’s best light displays. What’s more, you can dine on a delicious afternoon tea while cruising through the sparkling city.

Photo: Upstar

The Elemis Christmas Special Afternoon Tea is offered three times a day from December 1 to 25 (except December 12 and 31) at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. The 90-minute bus ride departs from the Shioda Building (5-10-19 Minamiaoyama, Minato) and takes you to Shibuya Ao no Dokutsu, Omotesando Illumination and Roppongi’s Keyakizaka Illumination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by アフタヌーンティーバスツアー【公式】 (@afternoon_tea_bus_tour)

The afternoon tea, made in collaboration with British skincare brand Elemis, has three tiers of sweet and savoury treats. You can enjoy festive delights such as Santa Claus strawberry shortcake and sandwiches shaped like Christmas crackers.

Photo: Upstar

The inside of the bus is decked out with festive decorations in the baby blue colour scheme of Elemis’s holiday collection. All those on board also receive a sample size of the brand’s cleansing balm as a gift.

Tickets cost ¥6,800 for adults and ¥3,000 for children, and must be booked in advance from the Upstar website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

These fancy overnight buses in Japan feature private sleeping pods

A Peter Pan café is opening in Omotesando for a limited time

This winter illumination at Matsumoto Castle in Nagano is spectacular

A new subway line will connect Tokyo Station to Tokyo Bay waterfront

Confirmed: the massive new Harry Potter attraction in Tokyo will open in summer 2023

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.