Disney fans rejoice! Tokyo Disneyland has resumed its magical nighttime parade, Dreamlights, one of the highlights of visiting the theme park. The parade made its debut in 2001 and features a number of massive illuminated floats based on different Disney classics, including Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and other famous flicks.

After being cancelled last year and for most of this year during the Covid-19 pandemic, the parade finally made a comeback on November 1. Since then, fans been flocking to the park to get photos and videos of the parade in all its glory.

Disneyland’s Electrical Parade Dreamlights takes place daily from 6.30pm throughout November, and from 7pm in December.

Note that in case of rain, the Dreamlights parade is replaced by the smaller-scale Nightfall Glow parade.

Along with extending opening hours until 8pm at Tokyo Disneyland and until 9pm at Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo Disney Resort recently increased ticket prices at both parks.

That doesn’t seem to have slowed demand – we hear Tokyo Disneyland tickets are disappearing fast, so be sure to book yours via the website while you can.

