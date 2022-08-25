London
Jurassic world
Photograph: Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ opens today

Say ‘roar’ to 16 life-sized dinos including a velociraptor, brachiosaurus and T-rex

Written by
Ellie Muir
Ever heard that story where a group of people are trapped in a park and faced with surviving some very ferocious pre-historical predators that have broken free? 

Well, dino lovers across the city can relive that iconic storyline from today, as ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ opens. The ExCel centre in Docklands is welcoming thousands of explorers through the famous Jurassic Park gates where they will be greeted by life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and their (extremely cute) babies. Only this time, they’re not likely to chase you and then dismember you.

The 20,000-square-foot exhibition holds 16 life-sized dinosaurs, including a velociraptor, brachiosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex. Curious explorers can interact with the dinosaurs, which are mechanical puppets that are deceptively lifelike. It’s a timewarp, where you can envision what prehistoric life on earth was like 140 million years ago, before the dinos became extinct... just in the ExCel centre.

@timeoutlondon Jurassic World is opening today 🤩🦕 #london #thingstodo ♬ origineel geluid - Yanagi19871

This summer, the blockbuster season continues with the release of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, the sixth instalment of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise, 30 years after the original movie. Okay, we reckon it’s shit, but the idea remains sound.

So, as you wait for the next film to drop, why not pay a visit to the dinos and keep them company? Tell them we said ‘roar!’.

‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’Excel London, Royal Victoria Dock, E16 1XL. From £25 per adult and £18.50 per child. Find tickets here.

Everything you need to know about the bank holiday bus strikes.

Battersea Power Station has a huge glass elevator and you can book tickets.

