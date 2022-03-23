The five-eyed logo was just the start – meet the new face of Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

We are just three years away from Expo 2025, which will be held in Osaka from April 13 to October 13 2025. The Japan Association for the World 2025 Exposition released its logo in 2020, but now the event has an official mascot as well.

This character was selected based on an open call for mascot designs held from November 1 to December 1 2021. A whopping total of 1,898 designs were submitted, and three made it to the final shortlist, but ultimately it was graphic designer and illustrator Kohei Yamashita’s submission that won the final vote.

Photo: Japan Association for the World 2025 Exposition

When Expo 2025 first unveiled its logo, some netizens remarked that the emblem’s blue dots looked a bit like eyes. Yamashita’s design leans into that impression by incorporating the logo as the face of the mascot. Because Osaka is sometimes referred to as Japan’s city of water, the mascot is depicted as a shapeshifter that can take on many forms, just like water. Organisers are still picking out a name for the character, but are expected to announce their final decision sometime this April.

