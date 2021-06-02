The Olympic event site at Yoyogi Park will become a Covid-19 vaccination centre

The event spot was initially scheduled to host free live screenings as well as events related to the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has announced that the Olympic event spot at Yoyogi Park, which was initially set to host live screenings for the Summer Games, will now be used as a mass Covid-19 vaccination centre.

According to a Kyodo News report, it is unclear whether the site will still host live screening and events during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. So far, there’s also no further information regarding how the vaccination site will be run.

Tokyo originally planned to have five fringe sites for the Games to host free live screenings and related events. That has been cut down to just two: Yoyogi Park and Inokashira Park. The construction of the event site at Yoyogi Park, which requires some changes to the park’s environment, was met with opposition as detractors questioned the need to alter the park’s landscape for just a temporary event.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo government will use the former Tsukiji fish market site as a mass inoculation centre for police officers and firefighters, starting from June 8 until the end of the month. This is because the site will then become a transportation base for the Tokyo Games.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Ikea Japan's annual Matcha Sweets Fair is back – now with 11 matcha desserts

Tokyo Olympic spectators may need proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test

Tokyo is the most forgetful city in the world, according to Uber



Japan to open Covid-19 vaccination to people under 65 as early as mid-June

Shibuya’s Tokyu Food Show has a new Sweets Zone with over 30 stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.