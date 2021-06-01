Tokyo Olympic spectators may need proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test

This is one way the Olympics and Paralympics could allow domestic fans to attend the sporting events

Last month, it was reported that Tokyo Olympic organisers and the Japanese government are considering allowing local spectators if strict Covid-19 measures are put in place during the upcoming Summer Games. Now, according to Kyodo News, Japan could admit spectators into the stadiums if they are able to show proof of testing negative for Covid-19.

Some government officials also suggested allowing spectators into venues if they can show proof of having been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. These proposed measures could be put in place if domestic fans wish to attend the Olympic and Paralympic sporting events.

So far, Japan has decided to ban spectators from abroad. The decision on how to manage domestic fans will be made by the end of June.

In the meantime, Tokyo and nine other prefectures are still under a state of emergency, which is set to expire on June 20, about a month away from the postponed Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.



Read our updates on how the Covid-19 pandemic will affect the Tokyo 2020 Games here.



