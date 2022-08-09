This new hotel in Asakusa near Sensoji Temple also has a public sauna and bath that are open to everyone

A short walk from Asakusa Station, the new Saunaland Asakusa makes for a calming respite from the bustling Sensoji Temple area. The four-storey building has transformed from a hostel into a fancy hotel with a public sauna on the ground floor and private ones in each and every guest room on the upper floors.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

The two sumptuous guest rooms occupy the third and the fourth floor respectively. The 75-square-metre space on the third floor (from ¥49,800 per room per night) can accommodate up to 6 guests with its two double beds and two sofa beds.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

The spacious room is equipped with a sauna as well as a bathroom with a bathtub and shower. To cool down after the sauna, you can take a rest in the dedicated indoor space or head out to the small open-air balcony.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

The 50-square-metre room on the fourth floor (from ¥34,800 per room per night) feels more intimate as it’s designed for two people. There’s a king-size bed, a private sauna, a beautiful bathroom with a free-standing bathtub, and an outdoor space for cooling down.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

Note that the room rates vary by season.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

The public sauna on the first floor is powered by a firewood stove imported from Finland. There’s also an electric heater to help maintain a stable temperature.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

You’ll also find a bath with a temperature of around 15 degrees Celsius to cool down after your sauna session.

Swimwear is mandatory in both the sauna and the bath. You can either bring your own or borrow a set at the facility. Saunaland Asakusa also provides towels and the basic amenities, so you can come empty-handed and just unwind.

To use the public sauna, you’ll have to make a reservation in advance (2hrs ¥2,980 per person; 4hrs ¥3,480 per person).

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

Kindly be aware that women have to book the ‘Ladies Day’ option. Mixed-gender sauna sessions are only allowed when you rent the sauna with a group of up to ten friends for either three hours in the day (¥33,000) or five hours in the evening (¥55,000).

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

You can relax at the lounge and kitchen space on the second floor after the sauna. It’s also suitable for use as a co-working space. There’s free Wi-Fi as well as electrical outlets.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

If you’re booking up the entire sauna to enjoy with your friends, you can add on a monjayaki cooking session. The aforementioned kitchen space on the second floor is equipped with a teppan iron plate, where you can cook your own monjayaki, a type of savoury pancake similar to okonomiyaki.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

You can mix and match all the ingredients and toppings to your liking, such as kimchi, seafood, blue cheese, cilantro and more.

Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

For more information on Saunaland Asakusa, check the website.

