The Starbucks in Miyashita Park is designed by streetwear icon Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment

Japan is full of unique Starbucks stores known for their striking architecture, but this new outlet designed by streetwear icon Hiroshi Fujiwara might just top them all. Fujiwara is sometimes referred to as the ‘godfather of streetwear’ due to his pioneering influence on hip hop music, fashion and art in Japan and around the world. He is best known for his sleek streetwear label Fragment, which is constantly collaborating with hot brands from Converse to Nike. This new Starbucks in Shibuya’s Miyashita Park is his latest endeavor.

Fujiwara designed this Starbucks store to look like a gas station on a vacant country road. It's quite an appropriate concept, we think, especially since people will be coming here to fuel up on caffeine. You'll find this distinctive café at Miyashita Park’s rooftop garden. It blends in with its surroundings with some green flooring and a wire mesh ceiling, making it look like an extension of the rooftop garden.

Of course, Fragment fans will be keen to snap up the exclusive Fragment x Starbucks merchandise on offer here. You’ll find the word ‘MYST’ emblazoned on all the merch – it stands for the store’s location, Miyashita Park.

You can expect black and white tees printed with ‘Starbucks’ and ‘MYST’ (¥6,900) as well as a lineup of cool, monochromatic tumblers and water bottles (from ¥2,500) featuring ‘FRGMT’ and ‘MYST’ alongside the streetwear brand’s signature thunderbolt logo.

The good news is, the Fragment x Starbucks merchandise will be available year-round, so there’s no need to stress if you can’t make it to Shibuya right now. Although parts of Miyashita Park are already open, the new Starbucks is only accessible from Tuesday August 4.

