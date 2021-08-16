The state of emergency in Tokyo could be extended again through mid-September

This possible extension – a result of the current rapid surge in Covid-19 cases – might also affect several other prefectures

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike, the current state of emergency, which has already been extended to August 31, could be prolonged again to help curb the spread of the virus. According to The Japan Times, the government is looking to extend the emergency in Tokyo and several other regions until mid-September. However, there’s no indication which region or prefecture will also be affected by this extension.

The report states that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make a formal decision tomorrow August 17 after consulting with a panel of experts. The news comes after days of record high in new Covid-19 infections. The number of serious cases that require intensive medical care has also become alarmingly high.

As of Monday August 16, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Japan has reached 1,144,546. Tokyo sees the largest number of cases in Japan, with a current total of 279,132, an increase of 29,847 from the week before.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

