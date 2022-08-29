There's a fireworks show near the foot of Mt Fuji this autumn

Mark November 5 in your calendar for this massive fireworks show set to take place near Mt Fuji. The event is a collaboration between the organisers of last year’s Mt Fuji Fireworks Festival and Fuji Motorsports Forest, an automobile-themed attraction in Oyama (Shizuoka prefecture) scheduled to open in autumn. Managed by Toyota and Fuji Speedway, the facility will feature a hotel, a museum, a test-driving course and race track as well as a spa and restaurants.

Photo: Fuji Motorsports Forest Fireworks

The Fuji Motorsports Forest Fireworks will take place at the Fuji Speedway racing tracks at 4.45pm (doors open at 1pm). The show will be synchronised to music and you can expect about 10,000 shells of fireworks.

Photo: Mt Fuji Fireworks Festival 2021 A photo of a fireworks display by Ikebun (Mt Fuji Fireworks Festival 2021)

Similar to last year’s Mt Fuji Fireworks Festival, the event this year will feature Japan’s leading pyrotechnic companies including Shizuoka’s Ikebun, Niigata’s Katakai Fireworks and Ibaraki’s Nomura Hanabi Kougyou.

Photo: Fuji Motorsports Forest Fireworks

Tickets start from ¥6,000

Tickets, which will go on sale September 5 at 12noon, are divided into several categories based on the viewing location within Fuji Speedway.

The ¥6,000 standard ticket (primary and junior high school students ¥3,000) offers unreserved seating at the race track’s grandstand. That’s Zone A in the picture above. Ticket option B lets you enjoy the show directly from the racecourse while relaxing in a reclining chair. This will cost you ¥20,000.

If you visit in a group of up to ten people, consider booking option C, the Platinum Room right above the grandstand, at ¥200,000 per room. There’s also a ¥50,000 option for a room for two people.

Photographers should aim for option D. From here you’ll be able to capture the fireworks in beautiful panoramic shots. While it’s forbidden to use tripods in the aforementioned areas, you’re allowed to set up your equipment here at the Camera Seats (¥20,000 per person).

If you’re coming by car, get the drive-in ticket. You’ll be able to enjoy the hanabi from the comfort of your vehicle. You can also bring chairs and set up next to your vehicle. Tripods are allowed at these two areas – E and F – with tickets costing ¥30,000 per car.

Area G is the closest you’ll get to the fireworks. Called the Paddock VIP Area, you can drive in with your car and set up chairs to enjoy an up-close view. It’s ¥40,000 per car and tripods are allowed.

If you’re looking to spend the day here, the Day Camp VIP area (Zone H) lets you come with your camping car or set up a tent onsite and do barbecue while enjoying the fireworks. However, open fires are prohibited while power and water supply are not provided. The ticket (¥50,000 per car) is only valid for the day of the event and you’re not allowed to stay overnight.

A photo of a fireworks display by Ikebun (Mt Fuji Fireworks Festival 2021)

Just a note of caution: the event will be cancelled in case of stormy weather. While temperatures in Tokyo vary between 15-20 degrees Celsius in November, the average temperature close to Mt Fuji is around 9 degrees Celsius, and it gets colder after sunset. So come dress accordingly.

For more information, see the event website (in Japanese only).

More from Time Out

teamLab Borderless will reopen in central Tokyo in 2023

Confirmed: Japan will scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement for travellers

Five million red spider lilies are blooming at this Saitama park in autumn

Yakiniku Like is offering a seven-hour all-you-can-eat barbecue for ¥1,980

Two ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up stores are now open in Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.