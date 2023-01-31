There's an Ultraman illumination in Osaka for the superhero's 55th anniversary

Look out for these ultra colourful lights inspired by the silver superhero and his monster foes in Osaka this winter

If fairy lights strung over a couple of trees feels a bit ‘been there, done that’, this Ultraman illumination display over in Osaka might convince you to brave the cold winter air for a little while. The event, held in the expansive Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park, celebrates 55 years of Ultraman with a series of after-dark displays based on the silver superhero and his kaiju foes.

Photo: Japan Illumination Association

Organisers have said the scenes featured in the event have been selected from the most popular Ultraman stories and spin-offs covering the past few decades so fans of every generation will have something to look forward to.

Aside from Ultraman himself, characters you’ll spot among the installations include the Ultraman brothers and Anne Yuri from Ultraseven. There are even more kaiju to encounter, with supernatural villains like astronaut-turned-alien Jamila, the Deadly Starfish and the dinosaur-like Gomora.

Photo: Japan Illumination Association

The Ultraman Illumination is on now through March 5 at Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park. Tickets are available online and at the venue from ¥1,800 per adult (middle school students and above) and ¥800 per child (elementary school student and younger). As the event is in collaboration with Osaka Metro group, Pitapa IC transportation card-holders can present their card at the venue to receive a free LED souvenir.

