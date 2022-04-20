Lady Gaga is bringing her Chromatica Ball Tour to Tokyo this September

Mother Monster will be playing two nights of The Chromatica Ball Tour in Tokyo

Big name musicians are starting to return to Japan for concerts and live performances. Annual music festivals Fuji Rock and Summer Sonic have already announced their star-studded lineup while Justin Bieber is scheduled for Tokyo in November. Now, ​​Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is bringing her highly anticipated Chromatica Ball summer tour to Tokyo.

Lady Gaga will be performing for two nights – Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4 – at the Belluna Dome in Saitama. The Chromatica Ball Tour was initially announced before the pandemic, but is finally kicking off this summer with stops at 15 cities across the globe including New York, Stockholm, Paris, London and of course, Tokyo.

A live staging of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’, the pop chameleon will be performing some of her biggest hits including singles off the latest album such as ‘Stupid Love’ and ‘Rain on Me’.

Advance tickets sales for American Express card holders are now open until April 25. Advance sales for Live Nation Japan Premium Club members will follow suit from April 26 to May 1. General sales, unfortunately, will only begin at 10am on May 28.

Tickets start at ¥10,000, with gold seats priced at ¥50,000 and VIP seats a whopping ¥100,000. These eye-watering VIP tickets include special merch, a dedicated entrance and a priority line for purchasing merchandise at the concert).

For ticketing information, see the Live Nation website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

Shibuya Sky is opening its rooftop bar for limited time from April 28

This Starbucks in Ginza has an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet

This Tokyo hotel has an amazing rooftop infinity pool with views

Here’s where you can have same-sex wedding ceremony in Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.