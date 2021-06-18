Go on a road trip across Japan in a fully equipped camping car with a rooftop tent

With summer just days away, there’s no better time to enjoy the great outdoors. Although Japan is home to some pretty luxe glamping sites, sometimes the best way to explore is to just follow the road wherever it takes you. If heading down the road less travelled sounds like your kind of adventure, Overland Campers might be just the thing you’re looking for.

Overland Campers offers a way to explore Japan at your own pace. You’ll get a fully-equipped camping car fitted with a rooftop tent, a mini kitchen, bedding and everything you need to enjoy a proper road trip. Plus, Japan has some really scenic driving routes which you can use to your advantage.

Photo: Overland Campers

The cars are designed to go anywhere for long periods of time, so you'll be set with portable batteries, bedding, a wood fire pit, gas barbecue stove, utensils, tables and chairs, card games, camping lights, phone chargers, Bluetooth speakers, a navigation system and more. You can even add on extras like bike racks, snow chains or a projector and screen for watching movies.

Photo: Overland Campers

The best feature of the cars is the collapsible rooftop tent, which fits two-to-three people and can be packed up in just 60 seconds. The rooftop tent is a prime spot for star-gazing and just taking in the sights and sounds of your surroundings.

Photo: Overland Campers

The beauty of using an Overland Camper is that you can go off-road and squeeze into smaller spots that would otherwise be too cumbersome for a regular RV or van. Park the car at a reserved campsite, an auto campsite, a michi-no-eki (roadside station), or find a spot deep in the wilderness. When booking your trip, the folks at Overland Campers can help you find the perfect camping spot.

Photo: Overland Campers

Depending on the size of your party, you can choose from different vehicles including a Suzuki Jimny Sierra, Toyota FJ Cruiser, or a Land Rover Defender. Best of all, Overland Campers is English-friendly, so feel free to ask the staff any questions you may have. Car rentals start at ¥18,800 per day. For more information and booking, visit the official website.

