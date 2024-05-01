Get unlimited metro rides and discounts at over 100 Tokyo attractions with this pass

The deal offers two 24-hour Tokyo Metro passes plus free entry to Rikugien, The National Art Center, Sumida Hokusai Museum and more

There is just so much to do in Tokyo, especially if you're interested in the city's vibrant arts and culture scene. To help you make the most of your time and budget in this great city, Tokyo now has a money-saving pass that gets you unlimited rides on the Tokyo Metro for two whole days, plus access to all the best museums and galleries in Tokyo.

Photo: Tokyo Metro

The Metro and Grutto pass by Tokyo Metro includes two 24-hour unlimited metro passes, plus a Grutto ticket (available as a QR-code e-ticket or physical card) for discounted – and sometimes free – admission to over 100 museums, galleries and attractions within Tokyo. That means you’ll have two whole days to explore the city and visit venues including the National Museum of Nature and Science, The National Art Center, Tokyo Sea Life Park, Tokyo City View, Sumida Hokusai Museum and Rikugien with minimal, if any, additional cost. Do note that while the offer is available for sale until January 31 2025, the Grutto Pass is only valid for two months after activation.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima The National Art Center, Tokyo

The deal, priced at ¥3,130, saves you ¥570 compared to buying the two metro passes and the Grutto ticket individually. The Metro and Grutto pass is available together as a set at Tokyo Metro ticket offices and the Tokyo Metro Museum. Be sure to get in quick, though – there are only 7,000 of these passes available.

Photo: Kuremo/Dreamstime Rikugien Garden

Alternatively, you can purchase the Grutto pass on its own for ¥2,500 without the Tokyo Metro benefits. More information here.

This article was published on April 2 2021 and updated on May 1 2024.

