This designer guest house in Tateyama is a sauna lover’s dream holiday

With its snow-capped mountains, crystal clear waters and boundless skies, the rural town of Tateyama in Toyama prefecture is an obvious destination for outdoor adventurers who love long treks and camping under the stars. With this new guest house and wellness retreat, however, nature enthusiasts can enjoy a more relaxed approach to experiencing the region’s idyllic landscapes.



Photo: Kurofune Design Holdings

A semi-underground hexagonal structure with two private saunas, The Hive is designed to blend in with its surrounding greenery while providing guests a comfortable space to rejuvenate in fresh air. It’s set within a larger resort called the Healthian-wood, which features a farm-to-table restaurant and holistic spa, where you can treat yourself to a massage to relieve your tired muscles.

Photo: Kurofune Design Holdings

The house is compact, but it can accommodate up to six people with three bedrooms plus a small dining room. The saunas are set at different temperatures and differ in layout – one is for single-person use while the other is big enough for a group. You are encouraged to pick plants and herbs from the field opposite the site and use them to aromatise the steam. After your sauna session, you can cool off in the outdoor water bath that’s filled with melted snow sourced from the nearby mountain ranges.

Photo: Kurofune Design Holdings

When you’re not in the sauna or having a barbecue in the front garden, you can rent an electric bicycle to explore the area or take part in a herbology workshop at Healthian-wood. The Hive can be yours for roughly ¥90,000 (not including meals) per night for up to six people. However, the facility is also available to rent for two-and-a-half-hour sessions if you just want to check out the saunas during the day – that would set you back ¥25,000 per group. You can book your trip online here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

This teamLab exhibition in an abandoned bathhouse in Kyushu is also a spa retreat

You can now get Dr Martens shoes and bag with Hokusai's iconic Japanese prints

Netflix is making a series about Kyoto geisha directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

This cool new glampsite in Zushi with sea views is just 90 minutes from Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.