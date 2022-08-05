This fireworks festival in Yamagata is streaming live on YouTube

Tune in on Monday August 15 to enjoy mesmerising fireworks from the comfort of your home

We are seeing the return of summer fireworks this year, with a handful of shows scheduled in Tokyo and several other prefectures in Japan. The little town of Oe in Yamagata prefecture in particular is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its annual Lantern Floating and Fireworks Festival.

To make the event accessible to everyone around the world, and especially to those who prefer to avoid crowds, the celebration will be live-streamed on August 15 via the town’s official YouTube channel at 6pm.

Photo: Oe Town

The festivities kick off at 6pm with live music performances and the release of 2,000 floating lanterns on the town’s Mogami River.

Photo: Oe Town

Don’t miss the highlight that’s scheduled for 7pm, when 4,000 shells of fireworks are launched from three locations along the river.

Photo: Oe Town

For more information, see the festival website (in Japanese only).

