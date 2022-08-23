This hillside glamping site in Hyogo offers sea views and saunas

Glamping has become more and more popular in recent years, with a slew of luxurious camping sites opening across the country. A recent addition is the Dot Glamping Ako, located amid nature on a hill by the coast of Ako city in Hyogo prefecture.

Photo: Dot Homes

While the glamping facility’s sister property in Yamanashi provides breathtaking views of Mt Fuji, this Ako site opens out to a splendid panorama of the Seto Inland Sea. You could easily spot Shodoshima island and the Ieshima archipelago on the horizon.

Photo: Dot Homes

The 25.4sqm dome-shaped tents are futuristic in construction on the outside but cosy and relaxing inside, thanks to the liberal use of natural light colours. Wifi and a full range of amenities are provided, from toothbrushes and towels to shampoo, skin care products and more. There’s a slight inconvenience though: bathrooms and toilets are not ensuite but housed in a separate communal building.

Photo: Dot Homes

But the glamping site more than makes up for it with a host of pampering facilities. In the common area you’ll find three private saunas, complete with outdoor cold baths and seating areas with a view to cool down afterwards.

Photo: Dot Homes

For dinner, you can enjoy a barbecue in front of your tent. On the menu are fresh local ingredients including your choice of seafood or meat. You can also bring your own ingredients and just rent the barbecue equipment.

Accommodation starts at ¥35,000 for two people per night. See the website for more details.

