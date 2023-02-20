Tokyo ranked the world’s second safest city for solo travellers

Japan’s capital is rated for its low crime rate and high standards of healthcare in this survey by the UK’s Post Office

Travelling to a new city on your own can be a daunting experience. But Tokyo takes away many of the worries with its reliable public transport system and welcoming restaurants for solo diners. If you need another reason to visit, Tokyo is also one of the safest cities in the world for solo travellers.

Tokyo is ranked second in the Travel Safety Index for Solo Travellers by the UK’s Post Office, which calculates factors such as crime rate, healthcare standards and food hygiene ratings in its survey. Tokyo is sandwiched between the two US cities of Seattle (No 1) and Portland (No 3) in the top ten. Here’s the full list.

1. Seattle, USA

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Portland, USA

4. Vancouver, Canada

5. Copenhagen, Denmark

6. Oslo, Norway

7. Cairo, Egypt

8. Dublin, Ireland

9. Zurich, Switzerland

10. Singapore

With further confirmation that Tokyo is an incredibly safe destination, now’s the time to start planning your trip to our fantastic city.

