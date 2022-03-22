This old-fashioned train in Chiba takes you past beautiful springtime scenery

The train departs twice a day from Goi Station, passing through fields of cherry blossoms and rapeseed flowers

Venture out to Chiba prefecture to enjoy picturesque views of sakura and rapeseed blossoms simultaneously from mid-March to mid-April. About an hour from Tokyo Station, this adorable Kominato Railway sightseeing train departs twice a day from Goi Station towards Yoro Keikoku Station.

Photo: Kominato Railway

The cute little train is designed to look just like the old-fashioned steam trains that used to run on this route.

Photo: Kominato Railway

The first train departs at 9.11am and arrives at Yoro Keikoku Station at 11.22am, before it travels back to Goi Station at 11.37am. The second departure from Goi is at 1.50pm and arrives at Yoro Keikoku at 3.49pm before it returns at 4.05pm.

Photo: m***********************p/Photo-AC A local train passing through Itabu Station, one of the stations on the route

In order to board the train, you’ll need to book a seat in advance (¥600) and pay at Goi Station’s ticket counter on the day of your reservation. Bookings are available one month prior to your ride.

Note that your seat booking does not include the usual ticket fees, so you’ll still have to pay for a regular ticket separately at the station ticket machines. However, we recommend opting for the one-day pass (¥1,840, children ¥920), which grants you unlimited rides on all Kominato Railway lines. It’s way cheaper if you’re planning a round trip, as a one-way ticket to Yoro Keikoku Station would cost ¥1,280 (children ¥640).

Photo: Tabea Greuner

You can purchase the one-day free pass online via the transport app 乗換案内 (Norikae Annai; iOS/Android). Simply tap on the ticket icon at the bottom and choose the Kominato Railway 1 Day Ticket in the list of discount deals. You will then be directed to the payment page.

The train is running now, and you can expect to get the best views until mid-April.

For more information, see Kominato Railway’s official website.

