This tour company offers cheaper trips if you’ve had your Covid-19 vaccine

Many countries worldwide have started offering incentives to those who have had their Covid-19 vaccination, whether it’s a free doughnut or the right to enter shops without a mask. Even though Japan is still in the early stages of its vaccine rollout, some businesses have already started making special offers for those who have been vaccinated.

Bus tour company VIP Tour is offering ¥1,000 cashback to any customers who’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Vaccination Cashback Campaign will apply to all trips leaving from the Kanto, Kansai and Tokai regions from July 1 to November 30. Before you sign up for a tour, note that the offer can only be redeemed for one trip per person.

When booking your trip via the website, you’ll just need to write that you have been or will be getting vaccinated, and when you arrive for the tour, show proof in the form of a certificate or a screenshot. Some of the company’s day trips from Tokyo include getting back to nature at Mother Farm in Chiba, visiting the Gotemba Premium Outlet for some shopping, and seeing Mt Fuji up close in Kawaguchiko.

Of course, the tours are open to anyone, vaccinated or not, but that cashback would be a nice little reward after getting your jab.

