This vintage cinema on Megijima island shows Charlie Chaplin and arthouse films

Megijima, one of the captivating art islands in the Seto Inland Sea, is a haven for visual arts enthusiasts. This small southwestern island in Shikoku, despite its modest size and population of just 200, has been transformed into a dynamic canvas of creativity, hosting an array of site-specific installations that have enlivened the landscape.

Photo: Yoichiro Yoda

Among these, the Island Theatre Megi, a creation by the artist Yoichiro Yoda, stands out as an extraordinary tribute to the vintage movie theatres of bygone days.

Photo: Shintaro Miyawaki

In 2016, Yoda reimagined an old warehouse on the island, breathing new life into the rustic building by converting it into a charming replica of an old-school American cinema.

Photo: Shintaro Miyawaki

This installation not only serves as a vibrant homage to the past, but also kindles a nostalgic longing for simpler times when traditional cinemas were the heart of cultural exchange and entertainment. It is a thought-provoking testament to the evolution of cinematic arts and their enduring impact on society.

Photo: Shintaro Miyawaki

Island Theatre Megi isn't just a feast for the eyes, but it's also an interactive exhibit where visitors can immerse themselves in the worlds of Charlie Chaplin, Humphrey Bogart and other icons of 20th-century cinema. Needless to say, it is the only place in the region where one can experience such a unique display.

Photo: Shintaro Miyawaki

This installation is part of the broader Setouchi art island initiative, adding depth and diversity to the cultural richness of Megijima. However, potential visitors should note that the theatre usually only opens when the Setouchi Triennale art festival is in session.

The journey to this remarkable site-specific installation is well worth the 20-minute (¥370 one-way) ferry ride from the port of Takamatsu on the mainland. Its magnetic charm and nostalgic aura promise a memorable and enriching experience for all who step foot in the theatre.

For more curious cinemas, read our story about movie theatres at the ends of the world.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Street go-karting is back in Tokyo – here's how to get behind the wheel

Shake Shack collaborates with Michelin-star restaurant La Cime for a special menu

100-yen store Can Do is releasing a special Pac-Man collect

You can now buy your Ghibli Park tickets overseas via an official English website

Two Tokyo train stations were given a Harry Potter transformation