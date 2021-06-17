Tokyo and six other prefectures will switch to quasi-emergency rules after June 20

The less strict Covid-19 measures will last until July 11 in seven prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Fukuoka

On Thursday evening, the Japanese government is expected to formally announce that the current state of emergency covering Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Okayama and Hiroshima will end as planned on June 20.

According to Kyodo News, seven prefectures including Tokyo will switch to quasi-emergency status until July 11, while Okayama and Hiroshima – where case numbers have sufficiently improved – will be freed from emergency measures altogether.

On the other hand, Okinawa will stay under a full state of emergency until July 11, as hospitals there remain strained.

Under quasi-emergency rules, bars and restaurants could be allowed to serve alcohol again until 7pm, but will be asked to close by 8pm, with lower fines for businesses that don’t comply. Furthermore, governors will be able to choose to impose stricter measures in specific districts rather than across entire prefectures.

Although the decision has been made, this transition to quasi-emergency status is expected to be officially announced later today, along with additional details.

Coronavirus cases are declining nationwide while vaccinations continue to climb, but there are still concerns about a possible surge of infections in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, set to begin on July 23. As a result, Kyodo News reports that the Japanese government is considering capping spectators at Games venues to 10,000 people as a Covid-19 precaution.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

