Tokyo could see a new state of emergency amid Covid-19 concerns

The quasi-emergency may also be extended in Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa and Osaka and could be in place during the Olympics

Since the end of the recent state of emergency, Tokyo and six other prefectures, including Osaka, have been placed under a quasi-state of emergency, which is in place until Sunday July 11. However, in light of a recent uptick in Covid-19 infections – on July 7, Tokyo registered 920 new cases – and the large number of arrivals expected for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, this quasi-emergency could be extended.

As reported by Kyodo News, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to make a final decision on extending the quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and its three neighbouring prefectures by this Thursday July 8. Meanwhile, The Japan Times reports that the capital could see a full state of emergency declared, potentially putting Tokyo under heightened restrictions during the Olympics.

On the other hand, Osaka has also officially asked the government to extend the prefecture’s own quasi-emergency status until the end of July. The request comes amid growing concerns that the upcoming Games could prompt another surge of infections, especially of the more contagious delta variant.

Last month, organisers announced that the Olympic Games would limit spectators at events to 10,000 people, provided the coronavirus situation improved. But the spectator cap could be lowered if the quasi-state of emergency is extended.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

