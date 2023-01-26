Tokyo Dome City is getting a major revamp this spring

Tokyo Dome City in Bunkyo is chock full of attractions with its baseball stadium, amusement park rides and huge sento bathhouse. But the entertainment complex, which has been in business since 1958, has been in need of a little face lift for a while now. Fortunately, big changes are underway with new openings and renovations slated for the coming months.

Photo: Tokyo Dome Co., Ltd. Spa Laqua

On top of general refurbishments, super sento Spa Laqua is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the addition of several facilities this May. This includes a low temperature sauna, new lounge area and an open-air deck with a bar and footbath.

Photo: Tim Ho Wan

As for food, there are 20 new shops and restaurants that are scheduled to open between March and May. This will provide a wider variety of options for mealtimes, ranging from the Hong Kong dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan, to Japanese teishoku restaurant Akomeya and an outlet from the organic food and wellness brand Biople.

Photo: Tokyo Dome Co., Ltd. Artist's impression of the first floor food hall

There’s also a new food hall – think department store depachika – coming mid-April, which will be on the first floor of the LaQua sento facility. There will be 25 vendors selling everything from coffee beans to fancy bento lunch boxes for those who want a quick and casual snack or something to bring home for dinner.

Photo: Tokyo Dome Co., Ltd.

Finally, a new theatre is set to open sometime in December with capacity for 700 audience members. Operated by the Yoshimoto Kogyo Group, the venue will likely be used for comedy shows, Japanese idol appearances and traditional plays.

More from Time Out Tokyo