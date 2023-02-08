Tokyo is expected to see snow this Friday February 10

Be prepared: Tokyo might be getting its second snowfall of the season later this week

In late January, it was reported that Tokyo would get its first snowfall of the season. Unfortunately, those looking forward to the flurries were sorely disappointed. While it did snow for a short time, there wasn’t much evidence as it wasn’t cold enough for the snow to stick.

Now, it looks like Tokyo might see snow again. According to Nikkei Asia, the Japan Meteorological Agency says the Kanto-Koshin region could be hit with heavy snowfall later this week. Aside from the mountainous areas just outside the capital, Tokyo's central 23 wards could also get a touch of snow.

Photo: Emma Steen Snowfall in Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park in January 2022

According to the agency, the snow could start from the morning of Friday February 10 before turning into rain from afternoon onwards. The weather forecast is always fluctuating, but it doesn't hurt to be prepared if you’re out and about this Friday.

