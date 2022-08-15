Another iconic gaming arcade in Akihabara is closing this September

Sorry gamers, the GiGO Akihabara Building 4 will be closing permanently on September 25

While many gamers are still mourning the loss of two massive Sega arcades that closed down in 2020 and 2021, another beloved arcade in Tokyo’s Electric Town is now set to permanently close this September.

The GiGO Akihabara Building 4, also previously known as the Sega Akihabara Building 4, has just announced that it will be shutting its doors for good on Sunday September 25 due to expiring lease.

Photo: Genda GiGO Entertainment

The bright red Akihabara landmark is situated directly opposite JR Akihabara Station. The building is also home to a bustling café which hosts many events in collaboration with popular game franchises.

It also seems like the arcade itself is extremely saddened by this turn of events. In the tweet above, the arcade mentions it doesn't want to close.

There’s still time to visit, though. You can pop by the arcade until its last day of operation on Sunday September 25. There will be farewell celebrations coming soon. Details will be announced on the arcade’s Twitter account.

For more information on GiGO Akihabara Building 4, visit the website.

